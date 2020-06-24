Music Video: Blu & Exile – Miles Davis

Blu & Exile will be releasing their new album Miles: From An Interlude Called Life on July 17th. The decide to give fans the official video for the first single “Miles Davis”. Blu spoke with Complex about the project stating:

“It’s all about coming full circle. We’re bringing it back to some of our traditional sounds and the grassroots that we come with. We’re bringing it back to basics, and we decided to go and pull from some of the people who helped pioneer our sounds.”

Watch the “Miles Davis” video below.

