Music Video: Reuben Vincent – Close

Charlotte, NC Reuben Vincent will be dropping his next project, Boy Meets World, on June 26th. He gives fans the visuals for his latest single, “Close” as he reflects on life. Directed by Patrick Lincoln. He says about the record:

“I’m proud of ‘Close,’ both the song and video, and honored to have had the chance to work with my collaborators on this one. Eric G brought the perfect energy with his beat, amplifying the statement I wanted to make with this track – reflecting on my life and the temptations, distractions, and obstacles that have come about.”

Watch the video below.

