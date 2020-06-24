Music Video: Tyga – Vacation

Tyga gets on his Summer vibes with his new single “Vacation”. Along with the track, Tyga has teamed up with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to give away 10 all-expenses-paid vacations at Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun to first responders, people by standing up for equality, or both. He has this to say about the giveaway:

“So many people have been suffering over the past six months. They’re working harder without any sort of break in sight. So, I wanted to help. Right now, everyone deserves a vacation to recharge, stay healthy, and relax. I hope we can celebrate together soon. For now, stay safe out there.”

Tyga also donated a total of $50,000 to the National Bail Out Fund and AWARE-LA.

Watch the “Vacation” video below.

