New Music: Che Noir & Apollo Brown – Freedom

Che Noir and Apollo Brown will be dropping their joint project As God Intended on July 10th. They return with the third single, “Freedom”. Che told hhdx:

“‘Freedom’ was a song I wrote at the end of 2019. It was before the George Floyd murder and before all the protesting and looting started happening in the U.S. It’s a song I feel like my people needed at the time, not even realizing months later I would be witnessing the biggest revolution of my lifetime……‘The art of war, it’s a meaning behind the message/ You don’t need a gun or sword if you treat ya mind as the weapon,’ is my favorite line in the song. My people have to stay 10 steps ahead mentally in order to fight this battle with the institutional and systemic racism we fight on the daily. Our anger and frustration right now is justified.”

Apollo adds.

“This is one of those songs that’s not only completely relevant for today’s climate — but at all times. We made this song without knowing the uprising that would be happening soon thereafter. It’s a great song, and Ché’s expression is all truth. It was only right that we share it with you all at this moment.”

You can stream “Freedom” below and pre-order As God Intended now on BandCamp/Apple Music.