New Music: Lecrae – Deep End

Lecrae continues to put the finishing touches on his upcoming album, Restoration. Here is his new single “Deep End”. He has this to say about the record:

“A couple years ago my childhood trauma came to a head. I felt abandoned and turned my back on everything and everyone I loved, including God. He was gracious to me. I wanted a transactional escape from my pain, depression, and anxiety. God is not transactional though, he’s relational. I began my journey of restoration….As we approached 2020 I was positive that this would be a phenomenal year, only to find myself with more problems, more issues and more unrest….2020 has been a difficult year… I have found myself in immense pain over the past couple months from the affects of the pandemic to the perpetuation of injustice and racism in America. As I navigate my struggles, I am realizing that restoration is ongoing. It’s not a season, it’s a lifestyle. Restoration is choosing to walk with God continually as you walk through a world with deep rooted, damaged flesh. Yes, I’m tired. Yes, I’m hurt. Yes, I’m fighting for hope everyday. If I’m honest, some days I’m just trying not to go off the deep end.”

