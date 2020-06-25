EP Stream: Kemba – The World Is Watching

Bronx spitta Kemba returns with a new EP titled The World is Watching. The four-track EP clocks in a 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. He spoke with Audionack about the project:

“There’s no time to waste. I have to be as honest, poignant, and my main goal is always to say complex thoughts in the simplest way possible. That’s always what I’m going for in everything I do. I feel that urgency to do that. I put in a lot of work—I’ve had a lot of experiences in activism. I’ve sat in a lot of meetings, traveled to a lot of different cities, understanding the plight of my people everywhere in this country. I gotta boil everything I’ve learned down into simple, catchy stuff anybody could easily understand”.

You can stream The World is Watching in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.





