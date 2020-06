Buddy and Kent Jamz revisit their Jank Tape Vol. 1 project with a hilarious visual for their new single “Bad Boys”. Directed by Edgar Esteves. The video parodies numerous movie and tv duo including Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield (of Pulp Fiction), Brennan and Dale (of Step Brothers), Smokey and Craig, Beavis and Butthead, Cheech and Chong and more.

Watch the “Bad Boys” video below