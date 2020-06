On July 1st, legendary Diggin’ in the Crates producer Buckwild will be releasing a new project titled Fully Loaded. Today his liberates the title track featuring Rome Streetz and Rim.

Fully Loaded the album will feature 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Raekwon, Little Brother, Nick Grant, Meyhem Lauren, Chuck Strangers, Fly Anakin, and more.

Stream the song “Fully Loaded” below and pre-order Fully Loaded the album now on BandCamp.