Album Stream: August Alsina – The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy

August Alsina drops his first album in 5 years with his third album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy. Featuring 27 new tracks and guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Tink, Juicy J, and Darrel Walls. He has this to say about his project:

“The goal of this project is to expose myself through the art and to help others reveal their true selves. Go back into the past, bring it into the present and positively impact our future. I want to show the community that we’ve all had to overcome some type of obstacle. Some greater than others, but pain is pain… and pain and its threshold is subject and different for each individual….Through the sharing of my own life stores, I hope to show that these things are only experiences and they do not define who we are. It is simply given to us to help build and grow, catapulting us into our next dimension into our newer selves….I remember a time thinking that the many trials I’ve faced were sent to destroy me. I later leaned that a seed must completely destroy itself in order to become a flower… We’re that seed, we’re that flower. We’re that caterpillar, changing & growing hour by hour… and just like the caterpillar we must go through a metamorphosis, coming into new form, into the butterfly that we were always meant to be.”

You can stream The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



