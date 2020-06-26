Album Stream: CeeLo Green – CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway



After five years CeeLo Green returns with his fifth solo album, CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway. Featuring twelve new songs. CeeLo breaks down the album:

“Thomas Callaway is a Man. A milestone achievement, yet nothing short of a Miracle. Mixed emotions and many faces, one heart, and one love. Made a son of the south, and adopted by the world. Making music that celebrates a universal truth, and that brings us all together as a family…….like if Al Green did a country album. It will remind you of the old days of Motown when everyone was doing one take all the way”.

You can stream CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



