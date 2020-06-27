Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 357) “The Stems”

In this episode:

A loaded episode this week: Joe begins with taking Rory to homie court (21:20). The crew also predicts Jadakiss vs Fabolous‘ Verzuz outcome (41:06), new music from 6lack (68:35), Kanye West and Dr. Dre working together (102:11), Kid Cudi announces his new podcast (121:40) and Ro James joins the show (133:22)

Sleeper Picks Joe | Ro James – “New Religion” Rory | Kendrick Lamar – “Cartoons & Cereal” (Ft. Gunplay) Mal | B.G. – “Silent B.G.” Parks | Switch/Lord Finesse – “There’ll Never Be”