Music Video: Kanye West ft. GLC & Consequence – Spaceship

By cyclone -
Kanye West reaches into the vaults and sixteen years after the release of College Dropout premieres the official video for his GLC & Consequence-assisted “Spaceship”.

The video release also comes on the heels off his new 10-year deal with GAP where he will design a line of clothing for men, women, and kids.

Watch the “Spaceship” video via KanyeWest.com

