Music Video: Kanye West ft. GLC & Consequence – Spaceship

Kanye West reaches into the vaults and sixteen years after the release of College Dropout premieres the official video for his GLC & Consequence-assisted “Spaceship”.
The video release also comes on the heels off his new 10-year deal with GAP where he will design a line of clothing for men, women, and kids.
Watch the “Spaceship” video via KanyeWest.com
YZY GAP BEGINS
MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR
KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI
JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL
YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT
FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA
JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION
WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER
