2020 BET Awards Winners & Performances

The 2020 BET Awards went on this year as a virtual event hosted by Amanda Seales. The livestreamed event featured pre-recorded award announcements and performances.

Drake leads the way with six nominations while Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion have five noms and DaBaby follows with four nominations.

***Updated with all the performances.***

Check out performances by Public Enemy (with Rapsody, Black Thought, Nas, YG and more), Masego, Megan Thee Stallion, D Smoke and SiR, Summer Walker and Usher, Lil Wayne, Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Jay Rock and Andeson .Paak, and more.

Check out the full list of nominations and winners below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance“

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, & John Legend, “Higher“

Future & Drake, “Life Is Good“

H.E.R. & YG, “Slide“

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer“

Wale & Jeremih, “On Chill“

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Video Of The Year

Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “BOP“

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, & John Legend, “Higher”

Doja Cat, “Say So“

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box“

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album Of The Year

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Megan Thee Stallion, Fever

Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album

H.E.R., I Used To Know HER

DaBaby, KIRK

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee & Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God“

Kirk Franklin, “Just For Me”

PJ Morton, Le’andria Johnson, & Mary Mary, “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog“

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid, & Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl“

Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, & La La, “Melanin“

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo & Missy Elliott, “Tempo“

Rapsody & Pj Morton, “Afeni“

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “BOP”

Future & Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless“

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’b (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)