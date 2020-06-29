2020 BET Awards Winners

The 2020 BET Awards went on this year as a virtual event hosted by Amanda Seales. The livestreamed event featured pre-recorded award announcements and performances.
Drake leads the way with six nominations while Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion have five noms and DaBaby follows with four nominations.
Check out the full list of nominations and winners below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance“
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, & John Legend, “Higher“
Future & Drake, “Life Is Good“
H.E.R. & YG, “Slide“
Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer“
Wale & Jeremih, “On Chill“
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Video Of The Year
Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “BOP“
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, & John Legend, “Higher”
Doja Cat, “Say So“
Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box“
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album Of The Year
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Megan Thee Stallion, Fever
Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album
H.E.R., I Used To Know HER
DaBaby, KIRK
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee & Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God“
Kirk Franklin, “Just For Me”
PJ Morton, Le’andria Johnson, & Mary Mary, “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog“
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid, & Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl“
Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, & La La, “Melanin“
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo & Missy Elliott, “Tempo“
Rapsody & Pj Morton, “Afeni“
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “BOP”
Future & Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless“
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’b (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)