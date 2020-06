Beyonce’s upcoming film, Black Is King will be premiered on Disney+ on July 31. The movie is inspired by last year’s The Lion King reboot, which she voiced the character Nala, and will be the visual album for her executive produced-soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift.

Black Is King is described as a celebration of the Black experience and reimagines the lessons from The Lion King for today’s younger generation. You can watch the trailer now on Beyonce.com