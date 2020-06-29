EP Stream: Reuben Vincent – Boy Meets World



Jamla’s Reuben Vincent drops off his new project, Boy Meets World. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances/production by Eric G, Khrysis, Sndtrak, Vohn Beatz, fellow JAMLA artist GQ, and SMITTY. He has this to say about his project:

“Boy Meets World is a labor of love and I’m so grateful to be able to share these songs with everyone. I can’t wait to connect with fans, old and new, with these lyricsThis body of work really demonstrates my growth as an artist and a person, getting ready to enter the world. Creativity is at its peak when it’s encouraged by people who push you to do your best.”

9th Wonder adds

“The Youth, while fearless and relentless, can be sometimes misguided, overly ambitious, and careless. Reuben is a rare breed. The ability to have a forward-thinking mind as a 19 year old, about his concepts, his vision, his purpose, and the sound of his music, is uncanny. I’m not sure in my almost 20 years being in music, and my almost 40 years of listening to Hip-Hop, that I’ve witnessed that. Especially now, in the age of social media, plenty of distractions, and influencer culture, Reuben stands on his own two. Sit back and watch, and listen. You’ll see.”

You can stream Boy Meets World in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



