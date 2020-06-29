Kanye West Announces New Album, ‘God’s Country’

Kanye West has been busy this past week. He inked a new 10 year deal with GAP and was spotted in the studio with Dr. Dre. Now he takes to Twitter to announce his new album God’s Country. No word if this is the project that he and Dre are working on but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
KANYE WEST
ARTHUR JAFA
PROJECT 02
WASH US IN THE BLOOD
FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD’S COUNTRY
TODAY
STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS
— ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020
IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/trrd6LT3QJ
— ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020