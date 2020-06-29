Kanye West Announces New Album, ‘God’s Country’

Kanye West has been busy this past week. He inked a new 10 year deal with GAP and was spotted in the studio with Dr. Dre. Now he takes to Twitter to announce his new album God’s Country. No word if this is the project that he and Dre are working on but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD’S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020