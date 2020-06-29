New Music: Toni Braxton & Missy Elliott – Do It (Remix)

Toni Braxton calls on Missy Elliott for the remix of her single “Do It”. Missy talks about how the collab happened:

“Toni’s team reached out to my manager and asked if I could produce a remix for her next single. So they sent me the record and my boy Hannon and I, sped the track up to a mid-tempo and re-arranged the music. To be honest, I was scared to send it because anyone who knows me, knows that I’m a huge fan of Toni Braxton! I’ve worked with so many legends, but I had never worked directly with Toni before. So I thought, what if she hears it and says ‘oh HELL NAH Missy done messed my record up.’ But thank God when she heard it, she loved it and here we are! Now I can say I finally worked with the living legend—Ms. Toni Braxton.”

