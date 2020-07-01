Album Stream: Buckwild – Fully Loaded



With the album set to officially drop on July 3rd, Legendary producer DITC producer Buckwild shares his new album Fully Loaded a couple days early. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Raekwon, Nick Grant, Little Brother, Rome Streetz, Meyhem Lauren, Chuck Strangers and more. Buck told hhnm:

“I put this album together based off the response from the collab projects I recently released with POUNDS (Trafficante), and Flee Lord (Hand Me My Flowers). I love the reception they both got, along with my recent instrumental projects, Abondoned Beats and Essential Beats. So just looking to keep the momentum going.”

You can stream Fully Loaded in its entirety below.