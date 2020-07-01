Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 358) “Boy Scout Cookies”



In this episode:

Joe’s prediction on the latest Verzuz battle between Jadakiss and Fabolous finally panned out, and the guys recap the night (14:04). Snoh Aalegra and Summer Walker announce that they’re releasing projects on the same day (42:50), Kanye drops new music (53:40), the BET Awards recap (65:13), Freddie Gibbs vs Akademiks (74:16), Mal ask the hard hitting questions (111:55), and Tik Tok is allegedly stealing our data better than everyone else (127:30).

Sleeper Picks Joe: August Alsina – “Soon As I Walk In” (Ft. Tink) Rory: Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Freeze Tag (Ft. Phoelix) Mal:Nick Grant & Tae Beast – FEDS