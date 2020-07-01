Music Video: Disclosure ft. Aminé & slowthai – My High



Disclosure is set to release their third album ENERGY on August 28. They link up with Aminé and slowthai for the official video to their new single “My High”. Directed by Simon Cahn. They this to say about the track:

“We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate. Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai.”

Watch the “My High” video below.

