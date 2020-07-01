New Music: Ty Dolla $ign ft. Kanye West, FKA twigs & Skrillex – Ego Death

With his third album on the way, Ty Dolla $ign drops off his new single “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West, FKA twigs and Skrillex. Ty spoke with Zane Lowe about the project:

“Every time me and Ye get together, I feel like we just make something great. Basically, I was at a party, and I don’t remember. I heard some girls saying something about some guy, like, “Oh, that’s the death of his ego.” I remembered that when I got to the house. I’m like, “Wow, that’s hard.” It’s like I had the song Ego Death, and then I made the beat. Then I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of Ye walking through Chicago. Then he was like, “Hold up. There’s a train going by.” I thought that was so hard, just seeing him just walking through Chicago by himself. So I sampled that part, and then I went out to Chicago to work on Yandhi with him. Then I played him the record, and he went crazy. Everybody in the room ran out, like, “Oh, shit.” So he came back. He grabbed the little performance mic, and he started beatboxing and just freestyling and shit.We recorded all that, kept all that. Then I ended up going to London. I linked up with Twigs. She laid her part, went crazy, and then I came back to LA and I hooked up with Sonny. He added his magic, and now we have the song. So it was definitely a process.”

You can stream “Ego Death” below.





