Pop Smoke’s estate delivers his posthumous debut album, Shoot For the Stars, Aim For the Moon. Featuring 19 tracks executive produced by 50 Cent with guest appearances by DaBaby, Lil Baby, Future, Quavo, Rowdy Rebel, Tyga, Karol G, 50 Cent and King Combs.

.You can stream in it entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.