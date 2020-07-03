Album Stream: Westside Gunn – FlyGod Is An Awesome God 2

Despite just releasing a his album Pray For Paris April, Westside Gunn returns with another project titled FlyGod is An Awesome God 2. Featuring fourteen new records and guest appearances by Stove God Cooks, Keisha Plum, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, Rome Streetz and Griselda’s latest signee Armani Caesar. Also featuring production by Daringer, Chuck Inglish, StreetRunner, Sadhugold, Conductor Williams, DJ Shay, and more. He hand this to say about the project:

“FLYGOD is bigger than just rapping my job is to bring the Culture the illest shit, the common denominator to the Culture is WSG,. Pray for Paris is a masterpiece that I painted diff and for a purpose this isn’t that this is that basement, barely mixed early HWH vibes, me having Fun, and letting the Homies StoveGOD and Rome Streetz to shine wit me, I thank EVERYBODY who’s apart of this painting let’s keep fuckin painting during these times.”

You can stream FlyGod is An Awesome God 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



