Benny the Butcher and his Black Soprano Family will be releasing a Gangsta Grillz mixtape titled The Respected Sopranos on July 24th. For the latest release from the project, Rick Hyde and Heem give fans the visuals for their track “Warning”. Produced by DJ Shay.

View this post on Instagram JULY 24th THE RESPECTED SOPRANOS A post shared by 𝐵𝑒𝓃𝓃𝓎 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐵𝓊𝓉𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓇 (@getbenny) on Jun 28, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT