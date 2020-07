The episode Joe has been waiting for. August Alsina opens up on his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith (10:38). Joe also asks, where is Will Smith? (26:45) Which leads to a broader conversation regarding open-marriages (54:30). Joe then responds to DJ Vlad (73:15), Pop Smoke’s new album (87:40), Joe’s request for Ty Dolla Sign (105:45) and more!

Sleepers: Joe: BMU (Black Men United) – “U Will Know” Rory: Fabolous – “Money Talks” Mal: ScHoolboy Q – “My Hatin’ Joint” Parks: J-live – “Wax Paper”