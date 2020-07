Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Layzie Bone drop off his his new album, Wanted Dead Or Alive. Featuring 19 new records and guests appearances by Krayzie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Willy Ray, Maybach Dice, Paul Zero, Cyrano, Ken Dawg, Stew Deez, and more.

You can stream Wanted Dead Or Alive in its entirety and download it now on Google Play.