K Camp and his RARE Sound label deliver a new compilation album titled RARE Family. Featuring 12 new tracks and new music from Bobby Kritical, Genius, True Story Gee, and Lil Bird along with guest appearances by Mozzy, Yella Beezy, Eearz, and Seddy Hendrinx.

