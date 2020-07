Aminé will be releasing his new album Limbo on August 7th. He follows his singles “Riri” and “Shimmy” with a new Young Thug collab titled “Compensating”. Aminé told Apple Music about the project:

“I was in Toronto working with T-Minus on this song. I put the hook together and then Minus told me he had a session with Thug and he thought that we would mesh well together on this song. And he was the one who kind of quarterbacked the whole thing.”

You can stream “Compensating” below.