Mayer Hawthorne returns with a new single. This one is titled “Rare Changes”. He had this to say about the single:

“I wrote [‘Rare Changes’] with SebastiAn long before the pandemic began and I can’t believe how inadvertently poignant it is. We’ve got a long way to go, but I’m deeply inspired by all of the positive changes happening out there.”

You can stream “Rare Changes” below.