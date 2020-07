Blu & Exile will release their long-awaited new album, Miles: From An Interlude Called Life on July 17th.They drop off the third single from the album titled “The Feeling” featuring Jacinto Rhines.

Miles: From An Interlude Called Life will also feature guest appearances by Miguel, Aloe Blacc, Aceyalone, Iman Omari, Choosey, The Last Artful, Dodgr, Fashawn and more