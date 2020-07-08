New Music: Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire & Madlib – Black Mirror

Brooklyn’s Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire returns with a new Madlib-produced single titled “Black Mirror”.

“I did this song with Madlib awhile ago. I wrote this about Black Masculinity and my relationship with my three uncles (London, Flex and Shango). Two weeks ago I actually lost my Uncle Shango. If you know me closely you know my uncle was my everything. I probably cried more tears than I ever have in my life the past two weeks. Still can’t believe he’s gone. I’m crying while I type this. But I feel him within my spirit everyday. It was hard for me to listen to his voice on this record (I still can’t) but I spoke to Madlib and decided it would be therapeutic to release it. It was one of his favorite songs of mine. Love you eternally Uncle Pop. I will NEVER FORGET YOU AS LONG AS I LIVE.”

