Album Stream: Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Music likes Pop Smoke‘s last week, the estate of Juice WRLD releases his new posthumous album titled Legends Never Die. Featuring 21 new tracks and guest appearances by Trippie Redd, Polo G, Halsey and more.

Juice’s estate also collaborated with gaming organization FaZe Clan on a new line of merch to accompany the album. FaZe Adapt had this to say about the merch

“Juice had a huge impact on my life personally, and the fact that we get the chance to work with this team on this drop for his posthumous album is really, really special. We hung out and went paintballing once last summer. After that we talked a couple times over the phone, through text, and we made plans about hanging out again: playing Call of Duty, going paintballing again. I was really looking forward to it.”

Stream Legends Never Die in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

