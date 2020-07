In this episode:

Mal doesn’t waste any time, and ensures the guys discuss Jada and Will’s Red Table Talk episode (12:51). The guys also talk 50’s latest antics (56:34), new music from Summer Walker, Snoh Aalegra and others (80:17). Joe responds to DJ Khaled (132:23), reacts to Gillie Da Kid’s thoughts on BLM (138:31) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Rotimi – “In My Bed”

Rory: The Dream – “Long Gone”

Mal: John Legend – “I Can Change” (Ft. Snoop Dogg)

Parks: Passport Gift & Parks – “Pick a Side”