EP Stream: Rel Mariano – From Charlotte With Love

Charlotte’s Rel Mariano returns from a brief hiatus with his new EP titled From Charlotte With Love. Produced in its entirety by Joe Grisly. He had this to say about the project:

“A lot has changed since I last put music out. I’ve become a father, realized the impact of love and enjoying being secure in the man that I am,. The journey hasn’t been the easiest, a fourth generation Charlotte native born to a strong sixteen-year-old single mother, witnessing murder at five, run-ins with the law, being a nuisance in school and moving to literally every side of Charlotte. I’ve lost many friends and family along the way to death and prison. So I can’t let the fact that I’m still here go in vain. My mother always tells me, ‘Boy if you’re going to get on that microphone, make sure you have something to say!’ So, this is my story.”

You can stream From Charlotte With Love in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



