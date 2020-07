In this episode:

Joe and Mal begin with defining what a coon is (14:25). The guys also discuss Tory Lanez and Meg Thee Stallion getting arrested (30:15), Chance the Rapper defends Kanye West (38:53), the guys recap this weeks Battle Rap matchups (82:45), and much more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Fleetwood Mac – “The Chain”

Rory | They – “Play Fight” (Ft. Tinashe)

Mal | Kodak Black – “Vultures Cry 2” (Ft. WizDaWizard & Mike Smiff)

Parks | Black Thought – “Thought vs Everybody”