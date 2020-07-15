New Music: Sinéad Harnett ft. VanJess & Masego – Stickin’

UK songstress Sinead Harnett calls on VanJess and Masego for a new collab titled “Stickin”. Speaking on the frustrations off being quarantined with someone you want to get away from. Here’s what she had to say about the record:

“When we were making the track it felt like summer to me, and I wanted to bring a little contrast to that lyrically. Often the people that most get on our nerves are the ones we’re closest to. The ones we’ll always stick by. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response.”

You can stream “Stickin'” below.





