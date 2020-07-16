New Music: Aluna ft. Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom – Get Paid

Aluna of the duo AlunaGeorge will be releasing her solo debut Renaissance on August 28. Here is her new single “Get Paid” featuring Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom. She had this to say about the record:

“When I started looking at all the challenges I face being a black woman making dance I realized I wanted to do more than just create a space for myself – I want all black people to know that the genre of Dance is their heritage and they should feel included and encouraged to create under that banner by expanding the genre to be culturally and racially inclusive….[The song is] an aspirational celebration about black women and women of color getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work. On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalize that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves.”

You can stream “Get Paid” below.