New Music: R-Mean & Berner ft. Styles P – Mafia

R-Mean and Berner will be releasing as joint project soon. They link up with with Styles P for the latest release titled “Mafia”. R-Mean told HNHH about the record:

“I’m very proud of this song. All 3 of us came super hard. As a Hip Hop purist and lyricist it has been an honor to trade bars with Styles P, one of the best to ever do it and to do it over a “Affirmative Action” flip makes it even more special. My in-house producer Pyro really executed the track perfectly. This one’s for my joint project with Berner, but me and Styles P have already discussed doing more music together in the near future, so stay tuned!”

Stream “Mafia” below.

