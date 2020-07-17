Music Video: Jidenna – Black Magic Hour



Jidenna follows his track “Feng Shui” with his new single/video titled “Black Magic Hour”. This will be featured on the upcoming project African On All Sides. He says about the record:

“I think in these times the song becomes important because what I’m really speaking to is centralizing our power in a way that we channel our economic worth and we channel our spiritual worth into our lifestyle. I don’t believe that we can have the economic progress that we need to empower communities without the spiritual progression. And If we do not focus there, we will never see our worth in our bodies if we don’t see our worth in our spirit.”

Watch the “Black Magic Hour” video below.

