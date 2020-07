Lecrae will be releasing his Restoration album soon. He decides to premiere the official video for his new single “Drown” featuring John Legend. He had this to say about the track

“John and I labored on this one. Even after the initial session we jumped on FaceTime to tweak it. The man is as equally talented as he is humble. His gift and passion bleed thru it. I’m honored to work with my brother. Excited for you all to hear this.”

Watch the “Drown” video below.