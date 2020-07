Blu & Exile drop off their new album, Miles: From An Interlude Called Life. Featuring 20 records and guest appearances by Miguel, Aloe Blacc, Fashawn, CashUs King, C.S. Armstrong, Choosey, Iman Omari, The Last Artful, Dodger, Jimetta Rose, Aceyalone, ADAD, Dag Savage, and more.

You can stream Miles: From An Interlude Called Life in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.