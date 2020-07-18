Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 363) “My Girl”

In this episode:

Joe shares his experience of being locked out of his Twitter account (11:14) and shortly after, the crew covers the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident (20:00). They also discuss Nick Cannon (49:34), Snoop Dogg and DMX’s Verzuz battle (81:35), new music from Drake (100:14), Logic announces his retirement from rap (117:11) and the Migos legal troubles with their label QC (128:14).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Wizkid – “Smile” (Ft. H.E.R.)

Rory | Juelz Santana – “Squalie” (Ft. Jr Writer)

Mal | AZ – “Rather Unique”

Parks | Capone-N-Noreaga – “LA, LA” (Ft. Mobb Deep & Tragedy Khadafi)

