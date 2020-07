Oddisee returns with his new EP titled Odd Cure, which was recorded during a two week span while self-quarantining in his Bed-Stay studio after getting back from Thailand a few days before the lockdown. Featuring 11 new tracks and guest appearances by Olivier St. Louis, Sainte Ezekial, Priya Ragu, and Ralph Real.

You can stream Odd Cure in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.