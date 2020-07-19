Music Video: Open Mike Eagle – Neighborhood Protection Spell

Open Mike Eagle takes a break from his multiple endeavors to premiere the official video for his track “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem)”. Directed by Ryan Calavano. He had this to say about the record:

“When I wrote this song the world was not on fire yet. I had felt subtle attacks on Blackness from Joe Biden and other public figures. Notions that were harmful about authenticity. Notions that called our behavioral and consumption choices into question without any reference to the historical context that they are couched in. I made this song as a spell to ward off subtle social attacks at blackness. I put a lot in it to make sure it works.”

Watch the “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem)” video below.

