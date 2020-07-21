Music Video: LoveBoat Luciano – Kill Everybody

With the Benny The Butcher and BSF’s Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos set to drop July 24, BSF member LoveBoat Luciano premieres the official video for his track “Kill Everybody”. Off of his upcoming project IBTS2 (Institutionalized By The Streets 2), which drops August 14. He told hhdx about the record:

“This was a song I made when I felt my back was against the wall. I was under a lot of pressure and I was being judged and taken for granted by my family, friends and enemies. I wanted blood, so I took that into the booth, saw red and started crafting.”

Watch the video below.

