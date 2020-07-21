New Music: Brandy – Rather Be

Brandy will release her new album B7 on July 31. This will be her first album in nearly eight years. She follows her single “Baby Mama” featuring Chance The Rapper with a new single titled “Rather Be”. She told Zane Lowe:

“When you’ve been away from music such a long time, it just felt like something was missing in my life. I just wanted to get back to it. I just felt inspired. I felt like it was time to tell my story through music and get back at it. And it’s just such a great time, such a great journey.”

You can stream “Rather Be” below.



