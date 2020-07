In this episode:

Joe begins with an apology towards Meg thee Stallion for appearing insensitive on the previous podcast (18:40). The guys also discuss Kanye West’s first rally and their concern for him, August Alsina’s entanglement song, the Fatal Attraction review and an apology to Logic.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mac Ayres – “Same Old Strangers” (Ft. Keys Open Doors)

Rory | MarcLo – “Belong”

Mal | Benny The Butcher – “Deal Or No Deal”

Parks | E. Jones – “Hello”