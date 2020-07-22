New Music: Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Wiz Khalifa – 90 IROC-Z

Curren$y is set to drop a new project with producer Harry Fraud titled The Outrunners on July 24th. Featuring nine new song and guest appearances by Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa and Jim Jones. Here is the first single titled “90 IROC-Z” featuring Wiz. Spitta said this about the record:

“’90 IROC-Z’ felt like one of those joints Harry and I would have dropped on How Fly back in the day. Whenever we work it’s a time warp and we go back to 08/09.”

Fraud added.

“This song gives me the feeling of summertime, driving in a convertible with the top down, blasting your favorite shit”.

You can stream “90 IROC-Z” below.

