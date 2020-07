In this episode:

The guys recap and show their appreciation for DMX and Snoop Dogg’s Verzuz showcase (18:55). A Lupe Fiasco lyric breakdown (62:40), new music and Joe explains his criticism of Logic (69.49), Rory’s hot take on “We Are the World” (94:41), predictions on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. (105:10), and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jacquees – “Put In Work” (Ft. Chris Brown) Rory | Playaz Circle – “Paper Chaser” (Ft. Phonte) Mal | The-Dream – “Prime